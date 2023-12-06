Open Menu

Naseem Shah Resumes Rehabilitation Process At NCA

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 06, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Naseem Shah resumes rehabilitation process at NCA

Pakistan' ace fast bowler Naseem Shah has joined the final stage of rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Gaddafi Stadium, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Pakistan' ace fast bowler Naseem Shah has joined the final stage of rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Gaddafi Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Naseem Shah spent last two months in recuperation, rehabilitation and initial training in the United Kingdom where a surgery was performed on his injured shoulder.

The young pacer got injured during the Asia Cup 2023 in September and, ultimately, missed the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup in India.

His absence proved detrimental to the team's cause and Pakistan managed to secure fifth position on the table and could win only four matches in the CWC 23.

The PCB covered Naseem Shah's medical costs and he received continuous care from a team of expert medical staff.

Naseem’s rehabilitation will continue at the NCA under the care of a strength and conditioning coach, a physiotherapist and a doctor. Currently, he is doing light gym exercises and partial bowling practice and will start batting on Thursday.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Injured World ICC PCB Doctor Young United Kingdom September National University From Asia Coach

Recent Stories

PCB, SBBWU ink agreement for promotion of women's ..

PCB, SBBWU ink agreement for promotion of women's cricket

6 minutes ago
 Inter-Zonal Women Cricket Championship begins

Inter-Zonal Women Cricket Championship begins

7 minutes ago
 The University of the Punjab (PU), University of N ..

The University of the Punjab (PU), University of Newfoundland (MUN) Canada sign ..

6 minutes ago
 SBP launches ‘RAAST’ Person to Merchant paymen ..

SBP launches ‘RAAST’ Person to Merchant payment service

6 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Techno ..

PITB Organizes Health Camp At Arfa Software Technology Park

1 hour ago
 Nation should have no doubt about general election ..

Nation should have no doubt about general elections on Feb 8: Caretaker Prime Mi ..

6 minutes ago
COMSTECH, University of N’Djamena, Chad sign MoU ..

COMSTECH, University of N’Djamena, Chad sign MoU for strengthening scientific ..

6 minutes ago
 Speakers stress immediate action to combat climate ..

Speakers stress immediate action to combat climate change

6 minutes ago
 IUB signs MoU with PCA for promoting art, culture

IUB signs MoU with PCA for promoting art, culture

6 minutes ago
 Gaza Palestinians living in 'utter, deepening horr ..

Gaza Palestinians living in 'utter, deepening horror': UN

6 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 23 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 23 paisa against Dollar

6 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundt ..

OIC General Secretariat Organizes an Expert Roundtable Meeting in Malaysia to Pr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports