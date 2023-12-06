Naseem Shah resumes rehabilitation process at NCA

Pakistan' ace fast bowler Naseem Shah has joined the final stage of rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Gaddafi Stadium, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Pakistan' ace fast bowler Naseem Shah has joined the final stage of rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Gaddafi Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Naseem Shah spent last two months in recuperation, rehabilitation and initial training in the United Kingdom where a surgery was performed on his injured shoulder.

The young pacer got injured during the Asia Cup 2023 in September and, ultimately, missed the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup in India.

His absence proved detrimental to the team's cause and Pakistan managed to secure fifth position on the table and could win only four matches in the CWC 23.

The PCB covered Naseem Shah's medical costs and he received continuous care from a team of expert medical staff.

Naseem’s rehabilitation will continue at the NCA under the care of a strength and conditioning coach, a physiotherapist and a doctor. Currently, he is doing light gym exercises and partial bowling practice and will start batting on Thursday.