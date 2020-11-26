Naseem Shah, Sarfraz Ahmad and Rohail Nazir are among six those tested positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand

(@fidahassanain)

The players of the squad have undergone quarantine in separate rooms under rules of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

CHRISTCHURCH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2020) The Names of three players including Naseem Shah, Sarfraz Ahmad and Rohail Nazir out of six came out who tested positive for Covid-19, the sources said on Thursday.

The names of three other players were not yet clear.

New Zealand health officials warned Pakistan team to strictly follow Covid-19 SOPs.

The squad of Pakistan cricket team was presently quarantining in Christchurch for upcoming series against New Zealand.

Upon arrival in New Zealand, all members of team underwent coronavirus testing out of which six members tested positive for Covid-19.

They all were isolated themselves.

According to New Zealand Cricket (NZC), some members of the Pakistan team had violated protocols on the first day of isolation.

“As a consequence, the Pakistan team’s exemption to train while in managed isolation has been put on hold until investigations have been completed,” said New Zealand officials.

Before leaving for New Zealand, all 54-member squad had tested negative for Covid-19.

Pakistan and New Zealand both are scheduled to play three T20 matches on December 18, 20 and 22 respectively. The T20 series will be followed by two test matches to be played on December 26 and January 03.