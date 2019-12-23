Naseem Shah says wanted to dedicate first five wickets to his mother

(@fidahassanain)

Naseem Shah—the new bowling sensation—fell into tear while telling that he wanted to dedicate his performance to his mother who died before his debut in first Test match against Australia.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-De 23rd, 2019) New bowling sensation Naseem Shah lost control over him and fell into tears while giving answer to a question that he wished he could dedicate his five wickets haul to his mother who was no more with him.

Naseem Shah—the rising star of Pakistan cricket Team-- was addressing a press conference after Pakistan Cricket Team’s historic victory in home Test series against Sri Lanka in more than a decade.

“The truth is that about whom I had thought to dedicate my first five wickets—was my mother and wished she could see it live on tv. But I think I will dedicate it now to my father,” said Naseem shah—who then lost control over himself, fell into tear and left the press conference.

Naseem Shah has become the second player in the world in taking five wickets just in one inning but the first bowler of minimum age in the world for such remarkable performance. He is now 16 years and 311 days old young teenager. Naseem shah broke the record of Bangladeshi bowler Shahadat Hussain who got five wickets but he was 17 years and 213 days old at that time.

Naseem ul Ghani—the former spinner of Pakistan cricket--made this record against West Indies at the age of 16 years and 308 days in 1958.

It may be mentioned here that Naseem Shah’s mother died before his debut against Australia in the first Test match but he could not take part in funeral prayer of his mother due to long journey.