Naseem Shah should be played in 2nd Test: Wasim Akram

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) Former skipper Wasim Akram believes pacer Naseem Shah should be played in the second Test against Australia scheduled to take place in Adelaide from November 29.The 16-year-old made his international debut in the first Test in Brisbane and dismissed Australia opener David Warner for 154 to get his first wicket in Test cricket.

Australia defeated Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs in the first Test at Brisbane."I reckon Naseem's going to get three to four days rest, he should be okay. I am not sure he's going to play.But if I was in their place head coach Misbah ul Haq or skipper Azhar Ali, I would definitely give chance to Naseem," Wasim said.

Speaking about talented batsman Babar Azam, Wasim said all the top batsman of the world in any era, either batted at number three or number four.

"Babar Azam is a quality player.He showed his class the way he batted. When he came in, Pakistan was three down for nothing on the third evening. And then he and Mohammad Rizwan made this brilliant 132-run partnership.

So at least Pakistan is taking something out of this Test match."Babar showed the class in his superb 173-ball innings, hitting 13 fours to achieve 104 runs while Rizwan made 95 off 145 balls with 10 fours.