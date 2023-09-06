Naseem Shah sustains shoulder injury during match against Bangladesh

(@Abdulla99267510)

The fast bowler got injured when he slipped during fielding near the boundary at Gaddafi Stadium.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 6th, 2023) Pakistan's fast bowler, Naseem Shah, sustained a shoulder injury during a match against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

The incident occurred as he slipped while fielding near the boundary.

Naseem Shah was forced to exit the field and received an initial evaluation from the team's medical staff in the dressing room. Fortunately, the young fast bowler's recovery was swift, and he returned to the field after a six-over absence.

In the match, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first against the home team in the opening Super 4 encounter, which was held at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Before this match, Pakistan had secured the top position in Group A's points table with three points and a net run rate of 4.76. Meanwhile, their opponents, Bangladesh, were positioned second in Group B with two points.

Both teams made one change in their respective lineups for this match.

In Pakistan's playing XI, bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf replaced Mohammad Nawaz, while Bangladesh omitted Najamul Hasan Shantu from their squad.

Led by captain Babar Azam, the Pakistan team played their third match of the tournament, with this being their second match held in Pakistan. The tournament's opening match between Pakistan and Nepal took place in Multan, while the Pakistan-India match, which was affected by rain, occurred in Sri Lanka's Palekelle.

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh (probable): Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful islam, Hasan Mahmud. (With inputs from agencies)