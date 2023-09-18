(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 17th, 2023) The Pakistan Cricket board's medical team has been monitoring the status of Naseem Shah’s shoulder injury sustained during the Asia Cup 2023.

Medical consultations with the experts are underway to provide the best possible care to Naseem.

The PCB medical panel will decide on the fast bowler's return to cricket based on further assessments.