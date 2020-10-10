UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naseem Shah Withdrawn From National T20 Cup Due To Groin Niggle

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 01:21 PM

Naseem Shah withdrawn from National T20 Cup due to groin niggle

Central Punjab fast bowler Naseem Shah has been withdrawn from the National T20 Cup after complaining of a niggle in groin

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020) Central Punjab fast bowler Naseem Shah has been withdrawn from the National T20 Cup after complaining of a niggle in groin.

He has been replaced in the Central Punjab squad by left-arm fast bowler Waqas Maqsood.

Naseem will now report at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore where the PCB medical panel will carry out a detailed and complete investigation on his injury.

Director – Medical and Sports Sciences, Dr Sohail Saleem: “Naseem is an asset who needs to be handled with care. As soon as he showed discomfort, we decided to withdraw him from the tournament and bring him to Lahore so that we can investigate the injury.”

The PCB will provide further updates on Naseem’s injury in due course.

Related Topics

Lahore T20 Sports Punjab PCB National University From

Recent Stories

Jannat Mirza demands removal of ban on TikTok

10 minutes ago

AIG condoles with family of martyr ASI

8 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi urges battle against stress ..

8 minutes ago

More than 10 million virus cases in Latin America, ..

8 minutes ago

Hazara police arrested 389 notorious criminals in ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Registers Fresh Single-Day Record of 12,846 ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.