Naseem Shah withdrawn from National T20 Cup due to injury concerns

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct10th, 2020) Naseem Shah, the fast bowler, has withdrawn from the National T20 Cup after he complained about niggle in groin, the sources said on Saturday.

The sources said that left-arm fast bowler Waqas Maqsood replaced Naseem Shah.

Naseem Shah will report to National High Performance Centre in Lahore where PCB medical panel will conduct his detailed and complete medical check and investigation about his injury.

“Naseem is an asset who needs to be handled with care,” said Medical and sports Sciences Director Dr. Sohail Saleem.

He said they witnessed him feeling discomfort, and therefore, they decided to withdraw him from the tournament and bring him back to Lahore, so that they could investigate the injury.

The information about Naseem’s injury would be shared within the due course, he added.