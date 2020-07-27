UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Naseem, Shan, Shaheen Lead Greens Fightback

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 53 seconds ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 12:12 PM

Naseem, Shan, Shaheen lead Greens fightback

PCB Greens ended the day at 133 for three in 48 overs, leading by 48 runs with seven second innings wickets remaining.

DERBY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2020) Seven wickets between Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi and 49 runs from Shan Masood helped PCB Greens make a comeback against PCB Whites on day-three of the four-day intra-squad first-class practice match at The Incora County Ground, Derby on Sunday.

PCB Greens ended the day at 133 for three in 48 overs, leading by 48 runs with seven second innings wickets remaining.

Shan Masood scored 49 off 73 balls, hitting four fours before his dismissal to Imran Khan. Azhar Ali (28) and Abid Ali (16) were the other batsmen dismissed today.

Babar Azam (25) and Asad Shafiq (0) returned undefeated at stumps. For PCB Whites, Faheem Ashraf, Imran and Sohail Khan grabbed a wicket each.

Earlier, resuming their first innings on the overnight score of 108 for three in 41 overs, PCB Whites added only 90 runs before being bowled out for 198 in the 79th over taking a 85-run lead.

Fawad Alam top-scored with a 150-ball 43, hitting three fours. Imam ul Haq, who was hit by a ball bowled by Naseem on his left hand on Friday, returned to batting today and scored an unbeaten 41 off 140 balls, laced with four fours.

For PCB Greens, Naseem ended-up with figures of four for 52 runs while Shaheen grabbed three wickets for 47 runs.

Scores in brief:

PCB Greens 113 all-out, 47.1 overs (Babar Azam 32; Sohail Khan 5-37, Faheem Ashraf 2-16) and 133-3, 48 overs (Shan Masood 49, Azhar Ali 28, Babar Azam 25 not out)

PCB Whites 198 all-out, 78.3 overs (Fawad Alam 43, Imam ul Haq 41 not out, Sarfaraz Ahmed 26, Fakhar Zaman 22; Naseem Shah 4-52, Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-47)

Related Topics

Imran Khan PCB Derby Lead Asad Shafiq Azhar Ali Fawad Alam Shan Masood Sohail Khan Babar Azam Fakhar Zaman Abid Ali Sunday Afridi From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 20 deaths, 1,176 new cases of Cor ..

7 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Bulgarian D ..

13 minutes ago

PM to address the Nation today

16 minutes ago

Inciong and Al Safar’s Thunder proves too much f ..

52 minutes ago

Huawei and RAIN partner to Jointly Launch First St ..

57 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat: Microfinance Family Bank ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.