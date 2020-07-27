Naseem, Shan, Shaheen lead Greens fightback

(@fidahassanain)

PCB Greens ended the day at 133 for three in 48 overs, leading by 48 runs with seven second innings wickets remaining.

DERBY: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2020) Seven wickets between Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi and 49 runs from Shan Masood helped PCB Greens make a comeback against PCB Whites on day-three of the four-day intra-squad first-class practice match at The Incora County Ground, Derby on Sunday.

Shan Masood scored 49 off 73 balls, hitting four fours before his dismissal to Imran Khan. Azhar Ali (28) and Abid Ali (16) were the other batsmen dismissed today.

Babar Azam (25) and Asad Shafiq (0) returned undefeated at stumps. For PCB Whites, Faheem Ashraf, Imran and Sohail Khan grabbed a wicket each.

Earlier, resuming their first innings on the overnight score of 108 for three in 41 overs, PCB Whites added only 90 runs before being bowled out for 198 in the 79th over taking a 85-run lead.

Fawad Alam top-scored with a 150-ball 43, hitting three fours. Imam ul Haq, who was hit by a ball bowled by Naseem on his left hand on Friday, returned to batting today and scored an unbeaten 41 off 140 balls, laced with four fours.

For PCB Greens, Naseem ended-up with figures of four for 52 runs while Shaheen grabbed three wickets for 47 runs.

Scores in brief:

PCB Greens 113 all-out, 47.1 overs (Babar Azam 32; Sohail Khan 5-37, Faheem Ashraf 2-16) and 133-3, 48 overs (Shan Masood 49, Azhar Ali 28, Babar Azam 25 not out)

PCB Whites 198 all-out, 78.3 overs (Fawad Alam 43, Imam ul Haq 41 not out, Sarfaraz Ahmed 26, Fakhar Zaman 22; Naseem Shah 4-52, Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-47)