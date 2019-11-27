Naseem should only play if he can bowl his fair share: Arthur

Pakistan's former coach Mickey Arthur believes that Naseem Shah should only be included in Adelaide if he can bowl his fair share of overs

Arthur, said the tourists could not afford to have their resources so stretched again in Adelaide.

"It's very, very odd. If you pick a guy in a Test match, particularly if you pick a guy in a three-man seam bowling outfit, he's got to be prepared to bowl the overs," Arthur said. "I was surprised because I thought he bowled very well.

"You've got to know when you put your complement of bowlers together, particularly in Australia ... that he can bowl the overs because the wickets are so good." Arthur said in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald .

Smith says Yasir's seven-finger salute has given him extra motivation but according to Arthur it was far more a reflection of the leg-spinner's eccentricity than a suggestion that he had Smith's number.

"It certainly shouldn't be interpreted as that. He would never say that in an arrogant way at all," said Arthur. "He's an amazing man, he's got charisma, he's energetic. He's a delight to have around because he's just such a character.

"He was obviously frustrated because I thought he bowled quite well. I didn't think he had quite the right fields at times but I thought he bowled very, very well, better than his figures gave him justice for. If he didn't bowl that well, they would have been really struggling because without Naseem Shah I don't know who would have bowled. I'm sure there was a bit of frustration but there is no way he would have ever done that in an arrogant manner at all. He's not that type of character."