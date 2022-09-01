UrduPoint.com

Naseem's Fit To Play Against Hong Kong; Says Nawaz

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 01, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz said that fast bowler Naseem Shah was fully fit and would take part in the next match against Hong Kong in the T20 Asia Cup 22 at the Dubai Cricket Stadium on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz said that fast bowler Naseem Shah was fully fit and would take part in the next match against Hong Kong in the T20 Asia Cup 22 at the Dubai cricket Stadium on Friday.

Responding to the media men at the ICC Cricket academy in Dubai on Thursday, he said Naseem Shah was not injured but he crumpled in the penultimate over of the Indian innings due to severe heat cramps during the match against India last Sunday.

Nawaz said, "It is not easy for a spinner to bowl last over of the innings but he was confident to bowl the last over in the match against India," adding that he was forced by circumstances to bowl last over of the match.

Muhammad Nawaz said morale of the team was high and they were confident to do well in the remaining matches of the event.

