UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Naseer Bunda' Hockey Tournament From Dec. 18

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:28 PM

'Naseer Bunda' hockey tournament from Dec. 18

'Naseer Bunda' hockey tournament being organized by District Hockey Association and Sports Department will start from Friday at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :'Naseer Bunda' hockey tournament being organized by District Hockey Association and sports Department will start from Friday at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Anwar-ul-Haq will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

Around 16 teams of registered clubs from Rawalpindi and Islamabad will participate whereas such teams would compete in two groups.

In Group A, ARL, Carry Club, Fighter Club, Midaas Club, Islamabad Tiger, Pindi Boys, Punjab Youth Club and Al-Faisal Club while Group B includes Shaadman Club, Spartan Club, Bahria Club, Civil Defense, Zakir Club, Nishtar Club, Al-Abbas Club and Banda Club will play their matches.

Member Pakistan Hockey Federation, Muhammad Yaseen told APP that the tournament would be played on knockout basis.

The semi-finals of the event will be played on December 27 while the final on December 29, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey Islamabad Sports Punjab Rawalpindi December Event From

Recent Stories

UVAS holds online meeting on Pakistan/Denmark Dair ..

34 seconds ago

Meesha Shafi found guilty of running smear campaig ..

26 minutes ago

Moro Hub, Dell Technologies collaborate to deliver ..

31 minutes ago

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Denies Meeting Wit ..

2 minutes ago

Erdogan calls US sanctions 'attack on sovereignty' ..

2 minutes ago

WHO urges masks at Christmas fearing new Europe Co ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.