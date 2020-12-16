'Naseer Bunda' hockey tournament from Dec. 18

'Naseer Bunda' hockey tournament being organized by District Hockey Association and Sports Department will start from Friday at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium

RAWALPINDI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :'Naseer Bunda' hockey tournament being organized by District Hockey Association and sports Department will start from Friday at Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (R) Anwar-ul-Haq will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony.

Around 16 teams of registered clubs from Rawalpindi and Islamabad will participate whereas such teams would compete in two groups.

In Group A, ARL, Carry Club, Fighter Club, Midaas Club, Islamabad Tiger, Pindi Boys, Punjab Youth Club and Al-Faisal Club while Group B includes Shaadman Club, Spartan Club, Bahria Club, Civil Defense, Zakir Club, Nishtar Club, Al-Abbas Club and Banda Club will play their matches.

Member Pakistan Hockey Federation, Muhammad Yaseen told APP that the tournament would be played on knockout basis.

The semi-finals of the event will be played on December 27 while the final on December 29, he added.