Naseri tops among men in world’s first Marathon at Home, Tabriz bags women’s title

The unique marathon, organised by Dubai Sports Council in collaboration with ASICS and 5:30 Run, saw more than 750 participants take part

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th April, 2020) Running will never be the same again. That is the opinion of Dubai-resident Irina Bakunovich, who finished third among women in Friday’s Marathon at Home, which was the first such event of its kind in the world, organized by Dubai Sports Council, ASICS Middle East and 5:30 Run club,

Iran’s Mona Sharbaf Tabriz, who was one of hundreds of non-UAE residents to take part in the unique 42.195km timed race, was fastest among women, running inside her home in Iran. Tabriz finished in 3 hours and 59 minutes, while Gillian Clarke of Ireland, who lives in Dubai, came second in 4:15, while Russia’s Bakunovich clocked 4:37.

In the men’s category, Iran-based Morteza Naseri clocked the fastest time of 3:24, and he was followed by Dubai-based Italian Valerio Sciamannetti (3:26), while Abas Kavousi (3:31), who was also participating from Iran, completed the podium.

More than 750 runners representing 62 different nationalities took part in the ‘Marathon at Home’, which was organized under the umbrella of Dubai Sports Council’s ‘Be Fit, Be Safe’ and #stayhome campaigns, with the aim of keeping members of UAE’s community in running shape inside their home.

“Running will never be the same again,” wrote Bakunovich on her Instagram account, recounting her experience.

“I wasn’t very much impressed about the idea to run full marathon at home. I assumed it’s quite artificial.

Besides, there are two of us, we run with different pace and we are supposed to do this in our living room.

“However, decided to give it a go! And... absolutely loved it! Loved every step I made, process and especially that feeling of accomplishment of something extraordinary and novel. Ugh... it made me remember my finish lines and definitely brought me back to life after all these days spent inside.

“It’s a completely new experience, but at the end of the day you have same legs aches, soreness and blisters.”

The Marathon at Home took place between 8am and 6pm on Friday, UAE time, and saw participants from around the world, including countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Belarus, South Africa, India and Jordan.

It was a unique event with participants having the freedom to decide on the shape of their running course. But running on a treadmill or any other training equipment was not allowed, and neither was running in public areas.

The top three in each of the two categories – men and women - will get a full running gear kit by ASICS, an entry ticket to the Moscow Marathon, which takes place in the month of September, and a finisher medal.

The Top 10, meanwhile, will receive 10 EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) functional training sessions from Vertexfitness, while every finisher will receive a certificate from ASICSME and 5:30 Run, an ASICS t-shirt and a finisher medal.