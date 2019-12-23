Nasim Shah bags praises after historic test win in Karachi

With becoming one of the youngest fast bowlers to take five wickets in Pakistan-Sri Lanka test, many cricket experts and cricketers praised young gun Nasim Shah who has played significant role for team green to bag the historic win

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :With becoming one of the youngest fast bowlers to take five wickets in Pakistan-Sri Lanka test, many cricket experts and cricketers praised young gun Nasim Shah who has played significant role for team green to bag the historic win.

Teenage pacer Naseem Shah at 16 years and 307 days became the second youngest bowler to take five wickets in a test innings of Pak vs Sri Lanka as he bowled an articulate spell to finish with 5-31.

Many sports journalists, senior cricketers and fans took it to Twitter praising the young gun for his brilliant spell in second test played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka concluded in Karachi on December 22nd.

"Nasim shah is an outstanding performer. Seeing the likes of Nasim Shah and Shaheen shah Afridi, it is obvious that our fast bowling attack is in hands of teenagers", said senior cricketer Ramiz Raja in his YouTube video.

"The two wickets meant Shah ended with 5/31 his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket and with Shaheen Shah Afridi, the 19-year-old, claiming a five-for in the first-innings, the Test has been a good one for the young Pakistani pacemen", reads the match summary of ICC 's official website.

"Doesn't matter whether Naseem Shah is 16, 17, 18 or 19. He's a brilliant prospect. Bowled with fantastic control, good pace and bowled with plenty of intelligence in this innings", said sports journalist Saj Sadiq on his twitter account.

Another sports analyst Umar Kalson wrote, "If you want someone (from this present era) to love the game of cricket: Make him watch Nasim Shah bowling. A real genuine fast bowler. A perfect advert for cricket".

Due to Naseem Shah's brilliance, chasing 476 for victory, Sri Lanka were all out for 212. Shah dismantled Sri Lankan batting line-up as he dismissed Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embduldeniya and Vishwa Fernando to eventually end up with impressive bowling figures of 5/31 in 12.5 overs.

Nasim Shah narrowly missed the mark of being the youngest ever player as record was still with Pakistan left-arm spinner Nasim-ul-Ghani who had taken a five-wicket haul way back in 1959 against West Indies in Georgetown.

It should be noted that Mohammad Amir bagged a five-wicket haul against Australia at the age of 17 years 257 days in the year 2009 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.