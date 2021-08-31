World No 102 Nasir Iqbal clinched the PSF-Combaxx Sports Squash Championship title played here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :World No 102 Nasir Iqbal clinched the PSF-Combaxx sports Squash Championship title played here at the Mushaf Squash Complex on Tuesday.

Nasir Iqbal defeated World No 44 Tayyab Aslam with a game score of 8-11,10-12,11-8,11-5,11-4. The match lasted for 49 minutes.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Combaxx Sports had organized PSF-Combaxx Sports Squash Championship at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad from August 27 to 31.

Air Marshal Aamir Masood Senior Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation who was the chief guest at the closing ceremony distributed trophies and prizes to the finalists. Chief Executive Office Combaxx Sports Omer Saeed was also present during the ceremony.