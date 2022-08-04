UrduPoint.com

Nasir, Faiza Keep Pakistan's Hopes Alive In CWG Squash Event

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 04, 2022 | 12:46 AM

Nasir, Faiza keep Pakistan's hopes alive in CWG Squash event

Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal and Faiza Zafar kept Pakistan's hopes alive to win a medal in the mixed double squash event in the ongoing Commonwealth Games as they beat their Sri Lankan opponents in Birmingham on Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Nasir Iqbal and Faiza Zafar kept Pakistan's hopes alive to win a medal in the mixed double squash event in the ongoing Commonwealth Games as they beat their Sri Lankan opponents in Birmingham on Wednesday.

The Pakistani duo of Nasir and Faiza saw off Sri Lankan pair of Sinaly Chanithma and Wakeel Shamil 2-0 to advance to the next round.

They pulled off the victory by a scoreline of 11-10 and 11-5.

Another Pakistan pair of Tayyab Aslam and Amna Fayyaz met a 2-0 crushing defeat against Barbados' mix Best Meagan and Cumberbatch.

Meanwhile, Pakistan lost 2-0 to Australia in the badminton women's doubles. Mahoor Shahzad and Ghazala Siddiqui remained unable to put up impressive show and conceded 2-0.

In men's singles badminton event, Pakistan's Murad Ali reached the second stage after defeating Ghana's shuttler 2-0 in the round of 64.

Paddler Fahad Khawaja also got off to a flying start as he won his first table tennis match 4-0 against Guyana player.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Squash Australia Badminton Nasir Birmingham Barbados Ghana Guyana Women Event Best

Recent Stories

Khurram demands disqualification for Imran Khan

Khurram demands disqualification for Imran Khan

1 minute ago
 Football: UEFA Champions League results

Football: UEFA Champions League results

1 minute ago
 Minister visits PIMS hospital to inquire health of ..

Minister visits PIMS hospital to inquire health of JUI-F leader

29 minutes ago
 Iraqi Shiite leader Sadr demands fresh elections

Iraqi Shiite leader Sadr demands fresh elections

39 minutes ago
 Judoka Shah Hussain claims first medal for Pakista ..

Judoka Shah Hussain claims first medal for Pakistan in Birmingham CWG

39 minutes ago
 PPP appreciates coalition govt's efforts to boost ..

PPP appreciates coalition govt's efforts to boost economy

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.