Nasir, Farhan, Israr, Waqar in Squash semis

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Nasir Iqbal, Farhan Mehboob, Israr Ahmed and Waqar Mehboob have moved to the semifinals of the 2nd CNS All Pakistan Men & Women Squash Championship 2023, to be played at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Fleet Club, Saddar Karachi on Saturday.

The Quarterfinal of 2nd CNS All Pakistan Men & Women Squash Championship 2023, were played on Friday.

In Men's Quarter Final Round Top Half Nasir Iqbal (WAPDA) beqt Mehmood Mehboob (PB) 11-7, 11-3, 11-7 (24 mins) Q2 Farhan Mehboob (WAPDA) beqt Khushal Riaz (KP) 11-9, 11-4, 11-5 (23 mins).

In Bottom Half, Israr Ahmed (SNGPL) beat M. Azlan Khawar (PB) 11-9, 11-7, 11-7 (25 mins); Waqar Mehboob (KP) beat Anas Khan (Navy) 9-11, 11-7, 12-10, 13-11 (45 mins) In Women' Quarter Final Round Top Half: Noor ul Ain (WAPDA) beat Saima Shukat (WAPDA) 8-11, 11-8, 2-11, 11-6, 11-6 (27 mins); Mehwish Ali (WAPDA) beat Komal Khan (WAPDA) 11-9, 11-7, 11-7 (20mins).

Bottom Half: Mariam Malik (Army) beat Roshna Mehboob (PB) 11-5, 11-9, 8-11, 8-11, 11-9 (38 mins); Zaynab Khan (Army) beat Anam Mustafa (Sindh) 11-8, 11-3, 11-2 (13 mins).

Men's semi final: Nasir Iqbal (WAPDA) Vs Farhan Mehboob (WAPDA); Israr Ahmed (SNGPL) Vs Waqar Mehboob (KP).

Womenn's Semi Final: Noor ul Ain (WAPDA) Vs Mehwish Ali (WAPDA); Mariam Malik (Army) Vs Zaynab Khan (Army).