Nasir Hussain leads Open Golf Championship

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : Nasir Hussain of Pakistan Air Force carded a six under 66 at the 27th edition of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Open Golf Championship, which got under way over 54-holes here at PAF Golf Course on Friday.

Nasir Hussain carded three under 32 at front nine with four birdies and two under 34 at back nine, with three more birdies.

He was closely followed by Khalid Khan of PAF Golf Course who carded five under 67 with four under 32 and one under 35 at front and back nine holes.

Naveed Khan is struggling on the same five under 67 over 18 holes with four under 32 at front nine and one under 35 at back nine with seven birdies and one bogy.

In the Junior Professional, Abdul Wadood was leading with gross score three under 142, 73 on the opening day and 69 on the second over 36 holes, followed by Muhammad Saqib with his gross score one under 143 (73, 70) and Akash Bashir was struggling at third with his gross score 144 (73, 71).

In the Senior Amateur Muhammad Akram carded three under 141 (71, 70), followed by Muhammad Aslam (148) (74, 74) and Ghaffar Ahmed (149) (73, 76).

The championship, which is carrying a prize of Rs. 2 million, is the major and top golfing event of the country where the top golfers of Pakistan from all over the country are taking part in Professional, Senior Professionals, Junior Professionals, (Amateurs (Handicap 12 & below), Senior Amateurs (Handicap 14 & below), Subsidiary (HCP-13-18), Ladies Amateurs (Handicap 36 & below), Veterans & Boys Category "A" & "B".