Nasir Iqbal, Farhan, Noor, Danish reach semis in PSF-KP International Satellite Squash

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Promising Nasir Iqbal, Farhan Zaman, Noor Zaman and Danish Atlas took berth into the semi-finals after recording victories against their respective rivals in the PSF-KP International Satellite Squash Tournament being played here at Qamar Zaman Squash Complex, Qayyum Stadium on Saturday.

Director Development Niamat Ullah Khan and District sports Officer Peshawar Tehseen Ullah graced the occasion as guests and before the start of the quarter-final matches the players were introduced to them. Chief Referee Munawar Zaman, Executive Members KP Squash Association Wazir Gul and Sherbahadur Khan, squash coaches Tahir Iqbal, Alamzeb, Niamat Ullah, players and spectators were also present and witnessed the thrill-packed matches of both men and women.

In the first quarter-final Farhan Zaman (PAK) beat Muhammad Bilal Khan (PAK) as the later retired due to muscular pain. The score was 11-7, 13-11, 10-12 and 6-6. The match lasted for 32 minutes.

In the second match Noor Zaman of PAF beat Zahir Shah (PAK) by 3-0, the score was 11-9, 11-9 and 13-11. Noor Zaman, grandson of legendary Qamar Zaman, played well against his rival Zahir Shah and did not give much time to settle down. The match lasted for 23 minutes.

In the third quarter-final, strong title contender Nasir Iqbal of Pakistan defeated Waqas Mehboob of Pakistan in straight sets, the score was 11-9, 11-1 and 11-3. The class was there in the game of Nasir, who came back after a long ban. Nasir is in great form currently and had the honor of winning seven consecutive titles after coming back to the Game again.

He also won the international events held in Quetta, Balochistan and Lahore, Punjab besides five other events.

"I am trying my level best to attain my full form and give my cent percent performance the way I got training," Nasir Iqbal said in post-quarter-final talks with APP. It was good to have new squash courts in Qayyum Sports Complex and have better training opportunities for the coming up youth in squash.

Nasir Iqbal just took 18-minute to beat Waqas Mehboob, younger brother of Farhan Mehboob.

In the last quarter-final of the Men category Danish Atlas Khan of Pakistan defeated Zeeshan Zeb of Pakistan by 3-0, the score was 11-4, 11-7, 11-4. The match lasted for 21 minutes. Danish is also in good form and played well against Zeeshan Zeb.

In the women's quarter top seeded Ammna Fayyaz (PAK) beat Rushna Mehboob (PAK) by 3-1, the score was 8-11, 11-7, 11-7 and 11-8. The match lasted for 22 minutes. In the second match Noor ul Huda (PAK) beat Zainab Khan (PAK) by (3-0) 11/7, 11/8, 12/10.(18Min), Saima Shoukat (PAK) defeated Fahima Asim (PAK), by (3-0) 11/7, 11/2, 11/8 (19Min) and in the fourth quarter-final Faiza Zafar (PAK) beat Noor Ul Ain Ejaz by (3-0) 12/10,11/5,11/4 (17Min).

Now in the first semi-final Men Farhan Zaman will face Noor Zaman and Nasir Iqbal will clash against Danish Atlas in the second semi-final while in the Women semi-finals Amna Fayyaz will face Noor Ul Huda and Saima Shoukat will clash against Faiza Zafar.