Nasir Iqbal Through To Plate Semifinals With Dominant Win At World Games 2025
Muhammad Rameez Published August 10, 2025 | 01:10 PM
CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Nasir Iqbal crushed Romania’s Radu Pena 3-0 in straight games (11-3, 11-3, 11-2) to storm into the plate semifinals of squash event of the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China on Saturday.
Nasir delivered a masterclass in precision and control, dismantling his Romanian opponent in just 22 minutes of ruthless squash.
The Pakistani ace dominated from the first serve, showcasing his superior shot-making and court coverage to leave Pena with no answers.
After a hard-fought loss in the draw’s Round of 32, Nasir has regrouped strongly in the plate event, dropping just 14 points across his last two matches.
Recent Stories
Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025
Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025
UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal
UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on National Day
UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM education for Pakistani youth
Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate fertilizer production
Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Indep ..
SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch Pakistan’s first Satellite-Po ..
Japanese delegation explores investment in KP
More Stories From Sports
-
Nasir Iqbal through to plate semifinals with dominant win at World Games 20253 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s mixed fortunes on day 2 of World Games Chengdu 202518 hours ago
-
PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC19 hours ago
-
Jamshoro hosts second day of “Jashn-e-Azadi – Maraka-e-Haq” sports finals2 days ago
-
Hamza, Mahnoor wins in Marka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi Table Tennis championship2 days ago
-
Nasir Iqbal falls to World No. 16 at Chengdu 2025 World Games2 days ago
-
I-Day bicycle rally held in Kot Addu to celebrate 'Maarka-e-Haq'2 days ago
-
Nasir Iqbal falls to World No. 16 at Chengdu 2025 World Games2 days ago
-
Rana Sanaullah congratulates Danish Elahi on the feat2 days ago
-
PSB clarifies misleading statement2 days ago
-
Sulaman brothers scale Mushkpuri Peak2 days ago
-
Noor Zaman kicks off Chengdu 2025 World Games with dominant win2 days ago