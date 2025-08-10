Nasir Iqbal through to plate semifinals with dominant win at World Games 2025

CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Nasir Iqbal crushed Romania’s Radu Pena 3-0 in straight games (11-3, 11-3, 11-2) to storm into the plate semifinals of squash event of the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China on Saturday.

Nasir delivered a masterclass in precision and control, dismantling his Romanian opponent in just 22 minutes of ruthless squash.

The Pakistani ace dominated from the first serve, showcasing his superior shot-making and court coverage to leave Pena with no answers.

After a hard-fought loss in the draw’s Round of 32, Nasir has regrouped strongly in the plate event, dropping just 14 points across his last two matches.