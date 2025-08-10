Open Menu

Nasir Iqbal Through To Plate Semifinals With Dominant Win At World Games 2025

Muhammad Rameez Published August 10, 2025 | 01:10 PM

Nasir Iqbal through to plate semifinals with dominant win at World Games 2025

CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Nasir Iqbal crushed Romania’s Radu Pena 3-0 in straight games (11-3, 11-3, 11-2) to storm into the plate semifinals of squash event of the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, China on Saturday.

Nasir delivered a masterclass in precision and control, dismantling his Romanian opponent in just 22 minutes of ruthless squash.

The Pakistani ace dominated from the first serve, showcasing his superior shot-making and court coverage to leave Pena with no answers.

After a hard-fought loss in the draw’s Round of 32, Nasir has regrouped strongly in the plate event, dropping just 14 points across his last two matches.

Recent Stories

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 mo ..

Irregular crossings into EU down 18% in first 7 months of 2025

28 minutes ago
 Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace ..

Alaska summit: Ukraine's European allies say peace talks must include Kyiv

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2025

4 hours ago
 UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

UN chief welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal

11 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Singapore on National Day

12 hours ago
UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement betwe ..

UAE welcomes announcement of peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

13 hours ago
 Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM ed ..

Formula Pakistan launches to revolutionize STEM education for Pakistani youth

13 hours ago
 Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate ..

Algeria, Fatima Group sign MoU to boost phosphate fertilizer production

13 hours ago
 Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate cha ..

Empowering communities: SRSO completes climate change project & celebrates Indep ..

13 hours ago
 SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch P ..

SUPARCO, HBL Microfinance Bank partner to launch Pakistan’s first Satellite-Po ..

13 hours ago
 Japanese delegation explores investment in KP

Japanese delegation explores investment in KP

13 hours ago

More Stories From Sports