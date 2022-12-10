UrduPoint.com

Nasir Iqbal, Zainab Khan Win 1st CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published December 10, 2022 | 09:55 PM

Nasir Iqbal, Zainab Khan win 1st CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship

Nasir Iqbal and Zainab Khan clinched the title of 1st Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) All Pakistan Squash Championship in men's and women's category respectively.

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Nasir Iqbal and Zainab Khan clinched the title of 1st Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) All Pakistan Squash Championship in men's and women's category respectively.

The closing ceremony of the championship was held at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi, said a news release issued here on Saturday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as chief guest.

While addressing the ceremony, Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy long association with the game of Squash.

He stated that holding of CNS Open Squash championship since two decades on regular basis is indicative of PN commitment to promote the game of Squash in the country. He added that Pakistan Navy will continue to organize national and international level squash championships every alternate year with an aim to promote squash and provide a platform for promising national players who possess ability to reach glory of excellence.

The chief guest expressed his gratitude to Pakistan Squash Federation, players, sponsors and the tournament organizers for impeccable conduct of the event.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi gave away the prizes to winners and runners up of the championship and congratulated them for their hard work and valued achievements. The final match of Men Category of the tournament was played between Nasir Iqbal & Mehboob and in women category between Zainab Khan and Noor-Ul-Ain. After a tough and thrilling competition Nasir Iqbal of Wapda and Zainab Khan of Pakistan Army won the titles.

The ceremony was attended by civil and military dignitaries, sponsors, national sports personalities and senior players of sports community.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Squash Army Pakistan Navy Sports Nasir Women Event All

Recent Stories

ECP notifies delimitation of constituencies for lo ..

ECP notifies delimitation of constituencies for local govt polls in Punjab

54 seconds ago
 CM lays foundation stone of University of Child He ..

CM lays foundation stone of University of Child Health Sciences

55 seconds ago
 Tarar for regulation of housing sector to curb unp ..

Tarar for regulation of housing sector to curb unplanned growth of housing socie ..

56 seconds ago
 Smog seriously threatens human health: PGMI princi ..

Smog seriously threatens human health: PGMI principal

58 seconds ago
 Council of EU Adopts $18.9Bln Loan Package to Ukra ..

Council of EU Adopts $18.9Bln Loan Package to Ukraine for 2023

11 minutes ago
 WDD organizes awareness seminar on violence agains ..

WDD organizes awareness seminar on violence against women, girls

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.