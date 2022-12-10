Nasir Iqbal, Zainab Khan win 1st CNS All Pakistan Squash Championship

Nasir Iqbal and Zainab Khan clinched the title of 1st Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) All Pakistan Squash Championship in men's and women's category respectively.

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Nasir Iqbal and Zainab Khan clinched the title of 1st Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) All Pakistan Squash Championship in men's and women's category respectively.

The closing ceremony of the championship was held at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi, said a news release issued here on Saturday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as chief guest.

While addressing the ceremony, Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy long association with the game of Squash.

He stated that holding of CNS Open Squash championship since two decades on regular basis is indicative of PN commitment to promote the game of Squash in the country. He added that Pakistan Navy will continue to organize national and international level squash championships every alternate year with an aim to promote squash and provide a platform for promising national players who possess ability to reach glory of excellence.

The chief guest expressed his gratitude to Pakistan Squash Federation, players, sponsors and the tournament organizers for impeccable conduct of the event.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi gave away the prizes to winners and runners up of the championship and congratulated them for their hard work and valued achievements. The final match of Men Category of the tournament was played between Nasir Iqbal & Mehboob and in women category between Zainab Khan and Noor-Ul-Ain. After a tough and thrilling competition Nasir Iqbal of Wapda and Zainab Khan of Pakistan Army won the titles.

The ceremony was attended by civil and military dignitaries, sponsors, national sports personalities and senior players of sports community.