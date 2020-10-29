UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nasir Jamshed Released On Bail In Spot Fixing Case

,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 26 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 05:27 PM

Nasir Jamshed released on bail in spot fixing case  

The latest reports say that the cricketer who was also banned by PCB for ten years has to fight deportation case in England.  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2020) Pakistan’s opener Nasir Jamshed who was sentenced to 17-month imprisonment has been released on bail.

Nasir Jamshed now could fight the case of his deportation in England.

The cricketer was charged for bribing fellow cricketers and convincing them to fix the matches.

Pakistan cricket board (PCB) also banned Jamshed for 10 years after he was found guilty of spot fixing during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The UK court allowed him bail after it was told that neither Jamshed was flight risk nor a danger to others.

After some hours of the proceedings, the cricketer was released on bail. However, proceedings on his deportation could take several months.

It may be mentioned here that Jamshed was allowed to stay in the UK on the basis of spousal visa as his wife Samara Afzal is a Birmingham-based doctor.

Related Topics

Cricket Bangladesh PCB Spot Fixing Pakistan Super League Doctor Wife Samara United Kingdom Jamshed Nasir Jamshed May Visa Premier League Burshane LPG (Pakistan) Limited Court

Recent Stories

DC sialkot visits Sahulat Bazaar

3 minutes ago

Youngs to win 100th England cap as Hill makes debu ..

3 minutes ago

DC Khuzdar distributes uniforms among workers of M ..

3 minutes ago

PTA invites suggestions on 'Telecom Infrastructure ..

3 minutes ago

IHC extends stay orders in mobile companies' case

3 minutes ago

UK Labour Party Failed to Handle Antisemitism Comp ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.