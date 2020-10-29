Nasir Jamshed released on bail in spot fixing case  

,

The latest reports say that the cricketer who was also banned by PCB for ten years has to fight deportation case in England.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 29th, 2020) Pakistan’s opener Nasir Jamshed who was sentenced to 17-month imprisonment has been released on bail.

Nasir Jamshed now could fight the case of his deportation in England.

The cricketer was charged for bribing fellow cricketers and convincing them to fix the matches.

Pakistan cricket board (PCB) also banned Jamshed for 10 years after he was found guilty of spot fixing during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The UK court allowed him bail after it was told that neither Jamshed was flight risk nor a danger to others.

After some hours of the proceedings, the cricketer was released on bail. However, proceedings on his deportation could take several months.

It may be mentioned here that Jamshed was allowed to stay in the UK on the basis of spousal visa as his wife Samara Afzal is a Birmingham-based doctor.