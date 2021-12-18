UrduPoint.com

Nasir Loses In Asian Individual Squash C'ship Semifinals

Muhammad Rameez 9 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 07:41 PM

Nasir loses in Asian Individual Squash C'ship semifinals

Pakistan's only hope Nasir Iqbal lost in the men's event semifinals of the 21st Asian Individual Squash Championship for Men and Women here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan's only hope Nasir Iqbal lost in the men's event semifinals of the 21st Asian Individual Squash Championship for Men and Women here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Saturday.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has organized the Asian Individual Squash Championship from December 15 to 19.

The Men and Women events semifinals were played on Saturday.

Men's event: In the 1st semifinal, Ng Eain Yow from Malaysia outplayed Lau Tsz Kwan from Hong Kong with a game score of 11-4, 11-4, 11-9 in 30 minutes while in the second semifinal, Yip Tsz Fung from Hong Kong downed Nasir Iqbal with a game score of 11-6, 11-4 and 3-1 (R) in 29 minutes.

Women Event: In the 1st semifinal, Tong Tsz Wing of Hong Kong beat her country mate Liu Tsz Ling with a game score of 12-10, 4-11, 11-4, 11-6 in 33 minutes whereas in the 2nd semifinal, Rachel Mae Arnold of Malaysia outplayed Ho Tze Lok of Hong Kong with a game score of 11-4, 11-9, 5-11, 11-7 in 40 minutes.

The women's final would be played at 1400hrs while men's at 1500hrs on Sunday.

It may be mentioned here that the Men event had a draw of 32 players whereas, the Women event included 16 players' draw. Apart from Pakistan, a group of international players, officials and referees from Hong Kong, Iran, Kuwait, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Sri Lanka were featuring in the championship.

In Men's event, there were four players each from Hong Kong, Kuwait, Sri Lanka and Malaysia, six from Pakistan and two from Qatar whereas, in Women's event, there were four players each from Hong Kong and Malaysia while six from Pakistan and two from Sri Lanka.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Iran Sri Lanka Kuwait Qatar Ho Hong Kong Singapore Nasir Malaysia May December Women Sunday Event From Asia

Recent Stories

65th Senior National Wrestling Championship kicks- ..

65th Senior National Wrestling Championship kicks-off at UVAS

48 minutes ago
 Noor-ul-Haq Qadri grieved over demise of 'naat kha ..

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri grieved over demise of 'naat khawan' Khalid Hasnain

2 minutes ago
 India Successfully Tests New-Generation Ballistic ..

India Successfully Tests New-Generation Ballistic Missile - Defense Ministry

2 minutes ago
 WHO representative for Pak Dr. Palitha Mahipala ca ..

WHO representative for Pak Dr. Palitha Mahipala calls on CM GB

2 minutes ago
 ATC Abbottabad awards death penalty to the killer ..

ATC Abbottabad awards death penalty to the killer of police head constable

2 minutes ago
 American Bennett takes stunning first World Cup wi ..

American Bennett takes stunning first World Cup win at Val Gardena

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.