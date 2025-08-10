Open Menu

Nasir, Noor Advance To Squash Plate Semifinals At World Games 2025

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 10, 2025 | 01:50 PM

Nasir, Noor advance to squash plate semifinals at World Games 2025

CHENGDU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman kept Pakistan's medal hopes alive at the World Games 2025 as both secured spots in the plate event semifinals of squash in Chengdu, China on Saturday.

Nasir crushed Romania’s Radu Pena 3-0 in quarterfinal in straight games (11-3, 11-3, 11-2) to storm into the plate semifinals.

Nasir delivered a masterclass in precision and control, dismantling his Romanian opponent in just 22 minutes of ruthless squash.

The Pakistani ace dominated from the first serve, showcasing his superior shot-making and court coverage to leave Pena with no answers.

After a hard-fought loss in the draw’s Round of 32, Nasir has regrouped strongly in the plate event, dropping just 14 points across his last two matches.

Meanwhile, Noor Zaman received a walkover in his quarterfinal match, automatically advancing to the plate semifinals.

