Nasir, Noor Qualifies For Int’l Squash Championship Final
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 21, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal and Noor Zaman have moved in the final of the Chief of the Air Staff-Serena Hotels International Squash Championship here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Thursday.
In the first semifinal, Nasir defeated No 1 Seed Ibrahim Elkabbani from Egypt with a game score of 11-9, 8-11, 11-4 and 11-4. The match lasted for 48 minutes.
Meanwhile, in the second semifinal, Noor beat his country mate Muhammad Ashab Irfan by 11-7, 11-9 and 11-9.
The match lasted for 33 minutes.
Squash legend Qamar Zaman Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation graced the semifinals as Chief Guest. The Championship Final would be played on Friday.
The championship is being organized by Pakistan Squash Federation in collaboration with Serena Hotels. Apart from nine Pakistanis, a group of 15 world ranking players from Egypt, England, Hong Kong-China, Ireland, Kuwait, Malaysia and Netherland are participating in the extravaganza.
