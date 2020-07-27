UrduPoint.com
Nasir Shah Slams Former Fast Bowler Wasim Akram Over Flooding Situation In Karachi

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 12:25 PM

Nasir Shah slams former fast bowler Wasim Akram over flooding situation in Karachi

The PPP leader has criticized former fast bowler Wasim Akram over tweet about urban flooding in Karachi due to recent spell of rains.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2020) Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah strongly criticized former fast bowler Wasim Akram who had pointing out urban flooding situation in Karachi due to recent rains in the city.

Nasir Hussain Shah asked Waseem Akram to come and visit Karachi street and see how water was drained out from all roads.

“If he had tweeted on the Karachi rain situation on heresay the he had disappointed millions of people in Sindh,” said the minister.

He also said: “I invite my neighbor Wasim Akram 2 come wid me now n inspect streets of Khi n c how water has been drained 4m all roads.I’m sure tht if u r sincere then u’ll defntly go n if u’ve tweeted on hearsay then thr is no one more irspnsbl than u bcz u’ve disapntd millions of ppl in Sindh,”.

Taking to Twitter, Wasim Akram asked the authorities to address the Karachi's problem.

“Seeing the footage of Karachi underwater and my heart goes out to all affected. I can’t say I’m not surprised that this has happened yet again. A wake up call? No it’s a problem that needs to be addressed period! We need to fix our beautiful city,” Waseem Akram tweeted.

Shah had denied the current situation of flooding in Karachi saying these were the old pictures and videos being circulated and shared on social media. The city areas, he said, had been cleared of rainwater.

The minister also said that a wrong impression was being created due to “the sharing of photographs of the previous rain-related incidents on social media.

