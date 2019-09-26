Nasir Shah visits National Stadium to inspect arrangements for Pak-Sri Lanka ODI series

Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday visited the National Stadium to inspect the arrangements made for the Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI series

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ):Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday visited the National Stadium to inspect the arrangements made for the Pakistan-Sri Lanka ODI series.

The Minister also presided over a meeting in this regard to review the arrangements, said a statement.

Nasir Shah was informed during the meeting that all the arrangements had been finalized along with the strong security measures.

The meeting was informed that law enforcement agencies have prepared a comprehensive security plan to provide foolproof security for the event.

The Minister said that it was an honor to hold the series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Karachi. This would lead to the Sindh government's efforts to restore international cricket in the megalopolis.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had assured to hold test matches in the future.

Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad would also be restored for test cricket so that the activities of test cricket could be resumed in Hyderabad as well.

Every possible step had been taken to make the event a success. Special cards had been issued to the students of the colleges and universities so that the youth of the city, especially the students, have the opportunity to enjoy more and more series.

The meeting was informed that special parking arrangements had beenmade. Depending on the convenience of cricket fans, shuttle service would be available.