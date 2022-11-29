Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Marriyum

(@Abdulla99267510)

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has also participated in the dinner and met with the captains of both teams.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2022) British High Commission hosted a dinner in honor of Pakistan and England cricket teams.

Speaking on this occasion, she said the entire nation is excited for the historic Test series between Pakistan and England after 17 years.

She further said Pakistan is among most suitable places for Cricket and the whole world knows how Pakistani people are passionate about cricket. She said our government is providing fool proof security to the visiting Cricket Team.

Ben Stokes while speaking on this occasion expressed satisfaction over security arrangements and also expressed gratitude for Pakistan's hospitality. He also expressed hope for a good game between the two teams.

Congratulations the people of Pakistan on the England cricket team's visit to Pakistan, she said the arrival of international cricket team to Pakistan has not only brought positive activity for domestic cricket but also for Pakistani viewers, fans and public.

She said the role of the British High Commissioner, the Government of Pakistan and the Prime Minister's Office is unforgettable for the England cricket team's visit to Pakistan.