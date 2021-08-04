UrduPoint.com

Nation Hopeful For Arshad's Victory In Tokyo Olympics: Gill

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 02:44 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill has said Pakistan is hopeful of winning a medal in Olympics after 29 years owing to javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

Athlete Arshad Nadeem made his way to the final after promising performance in Javelin Throw in Tokyo Olympics 2021, he tweeted on Wednesday.

He said the prayers of entire nation were with Arshad Nadeem. Athlete Arshad Nadeem deserves congratulations for shining country's name Olympics, he added.

