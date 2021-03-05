UrduPoint.com
Nation-wide Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme Launched In AJK

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 05:03 PM

AJK government has devised a nation wide Up-scaling of Green Pakistan Programme to kick-off the mass tree-plantation drive to cover whole of the territory of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) AJK government has devised a nation wide Up-scaling of Green Pakistan Programme to kick-off the mass tree-plantation drive to cover whole of the territory of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Unveiling the salient features devised in PC-1 of gigantic project launched tree plantation project "Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme" of Rs.19284.890 million, under the mass Green Pakistan Programme, Secretary Forests Syed Zahoor ul Hassan Gillani told APP on Friday The Secretary Forests AJK continued that Government of Pakistan had recently announced to plant Ten Billion Trees throughout Pakistan including AJK. In this context, meetings have been convened with Ministry of Climate Change and other Forest Departments including Khyber PakhtunKhawa.

The ongoing project was being financed by Government of Pakistan for AJK and Gilgit /Baltistan, whereas all the provinces are providing 50% share of the respective provincial components. The same modality of financing would continue hence there will be no burden on AJK Finance Department, he added.

The project will be financed through Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

"Two years under Green Pakistan Programme have already been completed achieving substantial physical targets.

However, a total of Rs. 67.000 Million are pending including Rs. 29.079 Million against achieved physical targets of the approved project costing Rs 355 Million.

Highlighting the set goal and prime objectives and its relationship with the sector objectives, Syed Zahoor ul Hassan Gillani said that the project concept was prepared in the light of thedirections received from the Ministry of Climate Change to implement Prime Minister of Pakistan's initiative of Ten Billion Tree Plantation Programme across the country including Azad Jammu Kashmir territory with the mainly aimed at to increase the forest cover and to facilitate transition towards environmentally resilient Pakistan by mainstreaming the adaptation to Climate Change Impacts and mitigation through ecologically targeted initiatives covering a forestation, reforestation, biodiversity conservation and environmental amelioration.

Secretary forest has also emphasized for the protection of the forests through due collective and individual role by the concerned departments as well as the individuals from all segments of the civil society and the private and public sector institutions including schools and colleges across the State.

