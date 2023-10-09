National Academy wins Karate Championship

National Youth Karate Academy has won the District Karate Championship played under the aegis of District Sports Department and District Karate Association at Sports Complex Dijkot Road

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) National Youth Karate academy has won the District Karate Championship played under the aegis of District Sports Department and District Karate Association at Sports Complex Dijkot Road.

A spokesman of district sports department said here on Monday that National Youth Karate Academy remained on top with 4 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals whereas Youth Karate Academy secured second position with 3 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Similarly, World Class Karate Club got third position in this championship by winning 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Sajid Latif, Patron-in-Chief District Karate Association Mehboob witnessed the final event and distributed medals and certificates among the position holders.

Senior Vice President District Karate Association Majid Butt, its Chairman Chaudhry Tenveer-ul-Haq, General Secretary Yasir Arfat, Technical Official Taj Rehmani, National Referee Karate Shakeel King and others were also present on the occasion, spokesman added.