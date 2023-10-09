National Academy wins Karate Championship

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 09, 2023 | 06:45 PM

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) National Youth Karate academy has won the District Karate Championship played under the aegis of District Sports Department and District Karate Association at Sports Complex Dijkot Road.

A spokesman of district sports department said here on Monday that National Youth Karate Academy remained on top with 4 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals whereas Youth Karate Academy secured second position with 3 gold, 4 silver and 2 bronze medals.

Similarly, World Class Karate Club got third position in this championship by winning 1 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze medals.

District Sports Officer (DSO) Sajid Latif, Patron-in-Chief District Karate Association Mehboob witnessed the final event and distributed medals and certificates among the position holders.

Senior Vice President District Karate Association Majid Butt, its Chairman Chaudhry Tenveer-ul-Haq, General Secretary Yasir Arfat, Technical Official Taj Rehmani, National Referee Karate Shakeel King and others were also present on the occasion, spokesman added.

