National Accredited Karate Coaches Course concluded in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The three-day National Accredited Karate Coaches Course organized by the Pakistan Karate Federation and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association ended in Peshawar on Wednesday.

In the course, more than fifty coaches from all over the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, participated and learned the latest karate techniques from experienced and senior coaches headed by two-time SAF Games gold medalist Khalid Noor and international karate coach Shah Faisal, who recently got a World Karate Qualified Coaching Certificate in Dubai, UAE. Shah Faisal and other coaches imparted the training and coaching sessions.

On the occasion of the closing ceremony, Director of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irfan Ali was the special guest, along with Chairman of Pakistan Karate Federation Muhammad Jahangir, President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association Khurshid Khan, Secretary Karate Association Sensei Khalid Noor, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sensei Shah Faisal, Pride of Performance South Asian Gold Medalist Sensei Farman Ahmed, World Qualified Judge Ijazul Haque, and other important personalities. More than 50 male and female coaches from around the country learned about the new rules of the World Karate Federation and various techniques from the qualified coaches.

In the course, Dr. Wasiullah, Dr. Maryam Ishaq, and Muhammad Ahmed Naeem gave lectures, while Pride of Performance South Asian Gold Medalists Sensei Farman Ahmed, Sensei Khalid Noor, Sensei Ijazul Haque, and Shah Faisal imparted coaching and training sessions wherein the participants enthusiastically learned.

In the three-day course, the participants were given practical training in addition to being informed about the role of the coach, harassment in sports, nutrition, injury and recovery, anti-doping, and other issues. The rules of the World Karate Federation were also discussed.

Practical training was reviewed, wherein Shah Faisal and Khalid Noor highlighted various techniques regarding the preparation sessions for the competitions. Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of Pakistan Karate Federation Muhammad Jahangir called the holding of the course in Peshawar an urgent need and said that the Federation will provide all kinds of support in increasing the capacity of the coaches.

This will benefit the players in the province and the country. He said that courses were organized in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad under the auspices of the Pakistan Karate Federation, but the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Karate Association organized this course in the best manner.

The credit goes to Coordinator Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Faisal and General Secretary Khalid Noor, who always promoted the game of karate in the province. They are playing an important role in the promotion and development of sports, particularly karate. It is hoped that the boys and girls of the province get an opportunity to learn a lot from the coaching course, which will be very beneficial for them in the coming times, Jehangir said.

Director Youth Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irfan Ali said that the Department of Sports and Youth is playing an important role in the promotion of sports in the province and is attracting its youth towards healthy activities. At the end of the ceremony, the chief guest distributed certificates to all the coaches participating in the course and expressed the hope that the techniques they learned would prove beneficial for the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular and for the other players associated with the Games of Karate in general.

He also assured that the Directorate of Youth would extend support to other such activities so as to give due opportunities to the youth to come and excel at national and international levels.