National age group swimming to get under way

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :The 24th edition of National Boys Age Group Swimming Championship will swing into action here from Friday at state-of-the-art Punjab International Swimming Complex.

The three-day premier activity is being held under the auspices of Punjab Swimming Association and with the collaboration of sports board Punjab (SBP).

Director General Sports Punjab, Adnan Arshad Aulakh will inaugurate the event which aims at identifying new swimming talent.

Young swimmers from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad teams will participate in under-12, under-14 and under-16 age group categories competitions.