National Amateur Golf C'ship In April

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 10, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) would be holding the National Amateur Golf Championship in Lahore from April 27-30.

In this regard, a signing ceremony was held at the Rawalpindi Golf Club, wherein the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) signed a sponsorship contract for the Championship with Future Development Holdings (FDH) Private Limited as the Title Sponsor.

Speaking at a press conference about the championship, PGF Secretary Brig (R) Sajid Akram, said PGF was the supreme body of golf in the country.

"It is an endeavour of PGF to promote the game of Golf in the country in the best possible way," he added.

"Every day, more and more youngsters are joining in to learn and improve their skills," the PGF Secretary said, adding that the Federation had 49 registered golf courses in the country, out of which only 24 golf courses are 18/27 holes.

He said we were also ensuring the maximum possible international participation of Pakistani golfers.

"Our team consisting of two females and as many men is currently representing Pakistan in Bangladesh." The championship includes Stroke Play Amateur, Senior & Ladies Championship; Inter Association Men & Senior Championship; International Team Match Men; International Team Match Ladies and J R Jayewardene Trophy.

"We appreciate the support of FDH for sponsoring this World Class event and we assure them that with their support the event will be conducted in the best possible way," the PGF Secretary said.

He also lauded the effort of Muhammad Aslam Malik, Group Chief Operating Officer, FDH, Brig Nadeem Aslam, Project Director Smart City Lahore, Louis Fernandez, Chief Development Officer, Smart City Golf Course, Simon, Golf Superi Capital Smart City Golf Course In charge and Malik Kamran PGF.

"We are thankful to the media, who spared their time even in the busy schedule of Pakistan Super League (PSL)," Akram concluded.

