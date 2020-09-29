ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Archery Championship would be played under the auspices of the Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) in collaboration with Sindh Archery Association (SAA), at Karachi in the last week of November.

Pakistan Army would defend the title in the championship to be inaugurated by the President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt. Gen. (R) Syed Arif Hassan who is also PAF President.

According to PAF Secretary General Wisal Muhammad Khan, a total of nine men and women teams from all over the country would feature in the championship.

The teams include Pakistan Army, Wapda, Police, Higher education Commission (HEC), Punjab, Sindhi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad, he said.

He said President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi would be invited as chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the championship to award trophies and certificates to the players.

