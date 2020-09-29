UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Archery C'ship In November

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 01:50 PM

National Archery C'ship in November

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Archery Championship would be played under the auspices of the Pakistan Archery Federation (PAF) in collaboration with Sindh Archery Association (SAA), at Karachi in the last week of November.

Pakistan Army would defend the title in the championship to be inaugurated by the President, Pakistan Olympic Association, Lt. Gen. (R) Syed Arif Hassan who is also PAF President.

According to PAF Secretary General Wisal Muhammad Khan, a total of nine men and women teams from all over the country would feature in the championship.

The teams include Pakistan Army, Wapda, Police, Higher education Commission (HEC), Punjab, Sindhi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Islamabad, he said.

He said President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi would be invited as chief guest at the concluding ceremony of the championship to award trophies and certificates to the players.

/395

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Army Police Punjab November Women HEC Olympics All From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Pak Army’s sepoy, teenager martyred in Indian fi ..

14 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.61 a barrel M ..

51 minutes ago

New Sanad, Etihad Airways deal expands US$900 mill ..

51 minutes ago

Parliament is the best forum for discussion on pol ..

51 minutes ago

‘Court may grant physical remand for days it dee ..

1 hour ago

India reports lowest daily COVID-19 deaths since A ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.