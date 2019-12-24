UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Body Lauds Athletes' Performance At SAG

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 07:23 PM

National Assembly body lauds athletes' performance at SAG

The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Tuesday appreciated the performance of country's athletes for winning 33 gold, 41 silver and 60 bronze medals in South Asian Games held in Kathmandu, Nepal early this month

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Tuesday appreciated the performance of country's athletes for winning 33 gold, 41 silver and 60 bronze medals in South Asian Games held in Kathmandu, Nepal early this month.

A meeting of the Committee was held here at Pakistan Sports board, Islamabad with Member National Assembly Agha Hassan Baloch in the chair.

The Committee pointed out that Pakistani athletes had immense potential and directed Ministry of IPC to provide them proper platform to further excel at Olympics and other international sports events.

The Committee supported the idea for organizing National Games in Balochistan to promote the sports activities in all over the country.

The panel also asked IPC ministry to organize events for special children, especially deaf and dumb so that they could display their talent internationally.

The Committee appreciated the National Internship Programme, (NIP) and directed that IPC might arrange awareness programmes at the district level, especially in rural and far-flung areas of Pakistan so that students of those areas where the services of internet were not available could also benefit.

The meeting was attended MNAs Gul Dad Khan, Mehboob Shah, Ch. Zulfiqar Ali Bhinder, Gul Zafar Khan, Munawara Bibi, Nasiba Chana, Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Muhammad Anwar and officials of IPC ministry and its attached departments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Balochistan Internet Sports Kathmandu Nepal Gold Silver Olympics Bronze All Asia

Recent Stories

BRT project case: KPK Govt challenges Peshawar Hig ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore High Court grants permission to observe Ben ..

2 minutes ago

Prince Philip Discharged From Hospital - Buckingha ..

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Waste Management Company releases clean ..

2 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis Commission vice-chairperson gr ..

7 minutes ago

Pedestrian hit to death in Rajanpur

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.