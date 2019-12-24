National Assembly body lauds athletes' performance at SAG

The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Tuesday appreciated the performance of country's athletes for winning 33 gold, 41 silver and 60 bronze medals in South Asian Games held in Kathmandu, Nepal early this month

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :The Standing Committee of the National Assembly on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Tuesday appreciated the performance of country's athletes for winning 33 gold , 41 silver and 60 bronze medals in South Asian Games held in Kathmandu Nepal early this month.

A meeting of the Committee was held here at Pakistan Sports board, Islamabad with Member National Assembly Agha Hassan Baloch in the chair.

The Committee pointed out that Pakistani athletes had immense potential and directed Ministry of IPC to provide them proper platform to further excel at Olympics and other international sports events.

The Committee supported the idea for organizing National Games in Balochistan to promote the sports activities in all over the country.

The panel also asked IPC ministry to organize events for special children, especially deaf and dumb so that they could display their talent internationally.

The Committee appreciated the National Internship Programme, (NIP) and directed that IPC might arrange awareness programmes at the district level, especially in rural and far-flung areas of Pakistan so that students of those areas where the services of internet were not available could also benefit.

The meeting was attended MNAs Gul Dad Khan, Mehboob Shah, Ch. Zulfiqar Ali Bhinder, Gul Zafar Khan, Munawara Bibi, Nasiba Chana, Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Muhammad Anwar and officials of IPC ministry and its attached departments.