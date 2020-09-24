UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Body Recommends Job Security Of Hockey Players To Be Ensured

Thu 24th September 2020 | 07:41 PM

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Thursday recommended that the job security of International level Hockey players should be ensured

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Thursday recommended that the job security of International level Hockey players should be ensured.

The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Member National Assembly Agha Hassan Baloch, here at the Parliament House, discussed the agenda pertaining to performance of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

The PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa informed the committee about the financial insecurity that affects the players and their performance to which the committee recommended that the job security of International level Hockey players should be ensured.

The committee further recommended that PHF should discuss the issues it face with Secretary IPC and submit their proposals for reviving the national game in Pakistan.

The committee while acknowledging the genuine demand of the people of Tehsil Burewala recommended that the Tehsil Burewala of District Vehari may be declared as an independent District.

Machhianwala may be included in territorial jurisdiction of Burewala District and also to be attached with Sahiwal Division of Punjab Province.

