ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) on Monday unanimously recommended that the services of Arif Hassan, President, Pakistan Olympics Association (POA) might be withdrawn without any delay because of poor performance and his controversial election.

A meeting of the Committee was held here in the Parliament House under the chair of Member National Assembly Nawab Sher.

The Committee directed to make changes for the betterment of sports at the earliest. It also recommended that all Sports Federations must have to be accountable for foreign and local funding before the Committee and Ministry of IPC.

The panel recommended that the Chief Ministers of all four provinces might be requested to provide two acres land in every village for the sports purpose. The directions in this regard might be forwarded to concerned DCOs, it said.

It was also recommended that the talented youngsters in sports might be provided jobs and their salaries and allowances be increased.

Secretary Ministry of IPC briefed the Committee about the mandate of the Ministry under Rules of business 1973 and the organizational structure Inter Provincial Coordination Division (IPCC). He apprised the Committee about Human Resource (Main Ministry and Departments, Budget allocation, functional wings, Achievements of Administration wing, CCI wing, progress on establishment of permanent Secretariat of CCI, IPCC). He informed that at present all four Provincial Ministers of Sports were members of IPCC instead of Chief Ministers.

He also briefed the Committee about other component departments and wings and their achievements. He told that the CCI Wing Secretariat had been established. We are preparing for the 2023 South Asian Games. The development budget has been increased three times to hold these Games.

Minister of IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza informed the Committee that the last National Sports Policy was formed in 2005. Therefore, now it has become essential to introduce new Sports Policy, which was very essential.

The minister assured that the input of the Committee would be incorporated. She informed the Committee that after approval of the Cabinet, new policy would be shared with it.

While discussing agenda time No 3 regarding the prevention of offences in Sports Bill, 2020 moved by MNA Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, the Ministry of IPC informed the Committee that already a bill in this regard was in progress. The Committee directed the representative of Ministry of Law to present a report on the Bill in the next Committee meeting.

The meeting was attended by MNAs: Mehboob Shah, Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed Chaudhary, Robina Jamil, Shoukat Ali Bhatti, Shaheen Naz Saifullah, Iqbal Muhammad Ali Khan, Ch. Zulfiqar Ali Bhinder, Rana Mubashir Iqbal, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Shahida Rehmani, Nasiba Channa and Syed Faiz ul Hassan and officials of the IPC Ministry and its attached departments.