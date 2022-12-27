UrduPoint.com

National Athletes Forum Organized By The Athletes Commission Of POA Concluded

Muhammad Rameez Published December 27, 2022 | 08:27 PM

The 3rd National Athletes Forum organized by the Athletes Commission of Pakistan Olympic Association concluded here Tuesday at Lahore College for Women University.

The last day of the event started with an informative presentation of the Athletes Rights and Responsibility by Ms. Sumera Sattar, Executive Member POA, Muhammad Inam, Chair POA Athletes Commission and Asma Akram, Young Olympic Ambassador. Hamdan Nazir, MEMOSIAN, gave on Non-accidental Violence in sports. Manzoor ul Hasan, former hockey Olympian and Col (R) Saeed Khan interacted with the athletes.

Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor Lahore College for Women University, who was the guest of honor, thanked the POA for this collaboration and said "we must take further steps for empowering athletes." She said that LCWU is looking forward to work with POA for this national cause.

Tayyab Ikram, President FIH, graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

Addressing the athletes and students, he said that you (athletes) have huge potential to benefit from their hard work and it is in that process that the athletes empower themselves not only for their own good but also for the social welfare. President POA, Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan thanked the management of Lahore College for Women University for partnering with the POA for this event. He said that that all the stakeholders should collaborate to work together to support national heroes.

Muhammad Inam Butt Chairman Athletes Commission of Pakistan Olympic Association expressed his gratitude to all the participants of the forum and assured the athletes that the Athlete Commission would organize more opportunities for the athletes to learn and participate in the leadership processes as they (athletes) will be taking over the responsibility of future leaders.

