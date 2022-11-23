UrduPoint.com

National Athletics Championships To Commence On Friday

Muhammad Rameez Published November 23, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The 50th National Athletics Championships (Men & Women) will roll into action at Punjab Stadium Lahore on Friday, the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) said on Wednesday.

The three-day event will see several elite athletes including Commonwealth gold-medalist javelin thrower Olympian Arshad Nadeem showcasing their skills and prowess, according to an AFP news release.

All affiliated units of AFP including Pakistan Army, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Water and Power Development Authority, Railways, Higher education Commission, Police, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan have been asked to field their athletes in national athletics extravaganza.

