National Athletics Training Camp Is In Full Swing

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 16, 2022 | 04:13 PM

By Sohail Ali Sixty athletes and coaches are attending the national training camp here which has been organized to prepare national Athletes for the forthcoming 14th South Asian Games to be held next year

The 90 days long useful activity is being organised by Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) in collaboration with Pakistan sports board at the PSB Coaching Centre, Lahore.

The participants belong to all the affiliated Units of AFP.

He said all the participants are very appreciative of the newly renovated hostel facility and the nutritionally balanced diet that is being served to them. Rana Nasrullah Director PSB is the camp commandant and he is supervising athlete training activities being implemented by the camp coaches.

Maj Gen (R) Muhammad Akram Sahi, President AFP who is also Vice President Asian Athletics Association and Chairman South Asian Athletics Federation visited the camp facility and was apprized about different aspects of this preparatory Athletics camp. He appreciated the newly renovated facilities and balanced diet being served to the participants. He advised the athletes and coaches to adopt training techniques based upon scientific research, as this method will produce the desired results.

President AFP cautioned the athletes and coaches to avoid the use of performance enhancing drugs which is unlawful and punishable under AFP and WADA laws.

He stated that these illegal drugs are detrimental for human health and cause irreversible damage to athletes who use them. It is unfortunate that recently athletes from other national Federations were caught and banned by WADA for doping.

President AFP stated that AFP is only asking athletes to work hard and bring discipline into individual training regimes, we do not ask you to break records overnight and give optimum performances.

AFP is a disciplined organization that follows and implements the Law, it has zero tolerance for cheats and transgressors and will punish any violators to the fullest extent of the Law.

It was also decided that National trials for all Athletics events will be held on 26-27 April at the Punjab Stadium.

The purpose of trails is the selection of athletes for International Athletics Competition (2nd Imam Reza Cup Tournament) which is scheduled from 29-30 May 2022 at Mashhad, Iran.

