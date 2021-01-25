Australian Football League Pakistan (AFL) would hold the National Australian Football League Championship in Islamabad in the last week of March

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Australian Football League Pakistan (AFL) would hold the National Australian Football League Championship in Islamabad in the last week of March.

The decision was taken in the AFL meeting held here. The meeting was presided over by AFL President Sardar Tariq Mehmood Khan. The representatives of the Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Azad Jammu Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad and various clubs were also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, Secretary General, AFL Pakistan, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali presented the one year report.

President Sardar Tariq Mehmood Khan said that various issues were discussed in the meeting, including the holding of the National Australian Football League Championship and amendments to the current AFL constitution.

He said that National Australian Football League Championship will be played in the last week of March which would feature ten teams from across the country, including two teams from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad.

He said the championship would be played under the auspices of Australian Football League Pakistan on AFL rules on league basis. The next AFL meeting would take place in March.