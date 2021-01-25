UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Australian Football League C'ship In March

Zeeshan Mehtab 28 seconds ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 01:17 PM

National Australian Football League C'ship in March

Australian Football League Pakistan (AFL) would hold the National Australian Football League Championship in Islamabad in the last week of March

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Australian Football League Pakistan (AFL) would hold the National Australian Football League Championship in Islamabad in the last week of March.

The decision was taken in the AFL meeting held here. The meeting was presided over by AFL President Sardar Tariq Mehmood Khan. The representatives of the Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Azad Jammu Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad and various clubs were also attended the meeting.

In the meeting, Secretary General, AFL Pakistan, Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali presented the one year report.

President Sardar Tariq Mehmood Khan said that various issues were discussed in the meeting, including the holding of the National Australian Football League Championship and amendments to the current AFL constitution.

He said that National Australian Football League Championship will be played in the last week of March which would feature ten teams from across the country, including two teams from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad.

He said the championship would be played under the auspices of Australian Football League Pakistan on AFL rules on league basis. The next AFL meeting would take place in March.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Football Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Jammu Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir March From

Recent Stories

China's Jilin reports 67 new confirmed COVID-19 ca ..

27 seconds ago

Orakzai administration holds open court to resolve ..

31 seconds ago

Police seize truckloads of non-custom paid items

12 minutes ago

Very cold weather forecast for city

12 minutes ago

Sale, production of cars increases 13.42 and 1.93% ..

13 minutes ago

RCB facilitation centre resolves 5170 complaints i ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.