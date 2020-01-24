UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Bank Of Pakistan Announces Team For 57th National Badminton Championships

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:50 PM

National Bank of Pakistan announces team for 57th National Badminton Championships

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), has announced Badminton Team for the forth coming National Badminton Championship 2020

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), has announced Badminton Team for the forth coming National Badminton Championship 2020.

Ms. Ayesha Akarm and Ms.Plwashah Bashir will represent the NBP in the Women's event and Rizwan Azam, Murad Ali and Anjum Basheer will play in the other events while Team Manager and Coach will be Mrs.

Afshan Shakeel, said a statement on Friday.

The National Badminton Championship will be played from January 26 to 31, 2020 at Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Badminton Shakeel January Women National Bank Of Pakistan 2020 Event From Coach National Bank Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

37 minutes ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

35 minutes ago

2500 km roads' construction to facilitate people i ..

36 minutes ago

Sudanese Transitional Government, Major Rebel Move ..

36 minutes ago

Militants' Attacks in Syria's Aleppo Leave 8 Civil ..

36 minutes ago

Bolivia Suspends Diplomatic Ties With Cuba Over Co ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.