National Bank of Pakistan announces team for 57th National Badminton Championships

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:50 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), has announced Badminton Team for the forth coming National Badminton Championship 2020.
Ms. Ayesha Akarm and Ms.Plwashah Bashir will represent the NBP in the Women's event and Rizwan Azam, Murad Ali and Anjum Basheer will play in the other events while Team Manager and Coach will be Mrs.
Afshan Shakeel, said a statement on Friday.
The National Badminton Championship will be played from January 26 to 31, 2020 at Lahore.