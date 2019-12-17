UrduPoint.com
National Bank Of Pakistan Presents Sponsorship Cheque For Blind Cricket Trophy

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:03 AM

National Bank of Pakistan presents sponsorship cheque for blind cricket trophy

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) T-20 Blind Cricket trophy Grade-2 will be played in Attock from December 18 to 22 and Grade 1 in Bahawalpur from December 25 to 29

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ):National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) T-20 Blind Cricket trophy Grade-2 will be played in Attock from December 18 to 22 and Grade 1 in Bahawalpur from December 25 to 29.

Grade-2 Champion will be promoted to Grade-1, said NBP Sports officials at a news conference here on Monday.

Sports In-charge of the bank Iqbal Qasim speaking on the occasion said that NBP appreciates the phenomenal achievements of Pakistan Blind Cricket team on winning two Cricket World Cups and numerous International bilateral series.

lqbal Wahid SVP Divisional Head CSR Division said that NBP has been keen in the promotion of sports in Pakistan and have been funding the game Development at grass-roots levels.

NBP Is sponsoring T-20 Blind Cricket Trophy for last 10 years and will continue its support in future too Syed Selman Bokhari, Director Marketing, Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) thanked National Bank of Pakistan for sponsoring one event of Blind Cricket once in a calendar year, and said this initiative helped in the promotion of cricket for the blind across the country.

Director, Mr. Jahangir Manager (CSRD) NBP and Junaid lqbal Officer (CSRD) NBP were also present on the occasion.

A sponsorship cheque of Rs 11,00,000 for the event was also presented to PBCC by the NBP officials.

Director Information & Coordination PBCC Asif Azeem , AVP/ Manager CSRD- NBP Asif Ahmed Khan were also present.

