National baseball Training Camp in progress for West Asia Cup in Lanka

The National Training Camp of Pakistan Baseball Team is in progress at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The National Training Camp of Pakistan Baseball Team is in progress at Pakistan sports Complex Islamabad

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah President Pakistan Federation Baseball said here on Monday the camp is aimed at grooming Pakistan team for its participation in 14th West Asia Baseball Cup being played from July 15 in Sri Lanka.

Teams from Bangladesh, India, Iran, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Pakistan are participating in the event. The winner team of the tournament will participate in 29th Asian Baseball Championship 2019 in Chinese Taipei.

Syed Fakhar Shah said to field a strong team, l in true Cup PFB will be holding the Camp at least for two months because the other teams are preparing their teams under a similar time frame.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah thanked Federal Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination, Fahmida Mirza Minister for allowing National Training Camp of Pakistan Baseball Team in Islamabad. He also thanked Akbar Hussain Durrani Secretary IPC for helping Pakistan Federation Baseball for holding training camp.

Pakistan Baseball Team is in good position and has the ability to won Gold Medal in the West Asia Cup," he said.

BFA (Baseball Federation of Asia) has announced the schedule of the Tournament.

Sri Lanka, India and Nepal are in Group A, Pakistan, Iran and Bangladesh are in Group B. Pakistan will play its first match against Iran on July 15 and second match against Bangladesh on July 16.

Following are attending the camp, Inayat Ullah Khan, Muhammad Amjad Aslam, Arsalan Jamshaid, Faqir Hussain, Muhammad Rafi, Ubaidullah, Muhammad Abdullah, Fazal ur Rehman, Jawad Ali, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Zakir, Muhammad Sumair Zawar, Umair Imdad Bhatti, Tariq Nadeem, Muhammad Haris, Arshad Mahmood, Muhammad Sadiq, Ahtisham Akram, Muhammad Taimoor Javed, Muhammad Zohaib Malik, Ihtisham ul Haq, Haseebullah Khan, Syed Amin Afridi and Muhammad Awais.

Country's Qualified Baseball Coaches Syed Babar Ali Sherazi and Mussadiq Hanif are supervising the camp.

Syed Fakhar Shah added that in August Pakistan U15 Baseball Team will participate in Asian U15 Baseball Championship 2019 in China, which is Qualifying Round for U15 Baseball World Cup 2020. Pakistan Federation Baseball is in contact with Ministry of IPC for the support and help to hold National Training Camp of Pakistan U15 Baseball Team and also Participation in the event.