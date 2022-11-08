UrduPoint.com

National Basketball Championship Postponed

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 08, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Due to the prevailing law and order situation in the country, the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has postponed the Inter-Departmental National Basketball Championship and Divisional National Basketball Championship Grade-A.

According to details, the decision was taken after Pakistan Sports board (PSB) informed the federation about security forces had been staying at the Pakistan Sports Complex facility and all sports activities during the month of November 2022 have been suspended.

"New dates will be announced as soon as the federation has clarity on the availability of the sports facilities in the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad," Ouj-e-Zahoor, Championship Organizing Secretary and Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) Secretary said.

"FBBA will make all necessary arrangements for holding this event at the earliest possible dates remains our priority," he said.

The Inter-Departmental National Basketball Championship was to be held at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex from November 16.

As many as seven departments were to take part in the event, which was divided into two pools. Pool A included defending champion Pakistan Army, POF, Railways, and Navy while Pool B has teams of Pakistan Air Force, Wapda and Police. The semifinals of the championship were to be played on November 19, while the final was on 20.

