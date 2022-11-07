UrduPoint.com

National Basketball C'ship From November 16

Muhammad Rameez Published November 07, 2022

National Basketball C'ship from November 16

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The Inter-Departmental National Basketball Championship will start here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex from November 16.

According to organizing secretary of the championship and general secretary of Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) Ouj-e-Zahoor, the Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has announced the schedule of the Inter-Departmental National Basketball Championship.

"All arrangements have been completed for the five-day championship under the supervision of Federal Basketball Association," he said.

He said seven departments had been divided into two pools in the championship.

Pool A includes defending champion Pakistan Army, POF, Railways, Navy while Pool B has teams of Pakistan Air Force, Wapda and Police.

The inaugural match of the championship will be played between defending champions Pakistan Army and Navy while teams of POF vs Railways and Wapda vs Police would compete in the first round on the opening day of the championship.

The semifinals of the championship would be played on November 19, while final on 20.

