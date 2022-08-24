UrduPoint.com

National Basketball C'ship In October

Muhammad Rameez Published August 24, 2022 | 12:40 PM

National Basketball C'ship in October

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The National Basketball Championship for Women would be staged here at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan sports Complex from October 3 to 7.

According to details, the Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) after permission from Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF), have invited all affiliated units of PBBF to participate in the Championship.

The draws for the event would be held at PBBF office on September 10. All affiliated units have been requested to confirm their participation till September 8.

Any participation request received after September 08 would not be entertained. Each team would include 12 players, 1 manager and a coach. The affiliated units have also been requested to bring one Referee/Table official along with the team for the said event. The accommodation would be provided in the hostels of Pakistan Sports board (PSB).

