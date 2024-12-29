National Blind Games end as athletes showcase potential across various disciplines

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The 3rd edition of the National Blind Games 2024 concluded on Sunday at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad with

visually impaired athletes from across Pakistan exhibiting extraordinary athleticism and unwavering spirit.

The Games were organized by the Pakistan Blind Sports Federation (PBSF) in collaboration with the BINAE education Foundation and DHA Rawalpindi.

The four-day event brought together 105 male and female visually impaired athletes from across Pakistan, showcasing their resilience, talent and competitive spirit.

Athletes from six regions—Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad competed in six categories: Blind Football, Blind Chess, Blind Judo, Blind Baseball, Blind Archery, and Blind Athletics.

In Blind Baseball, Gilgit-Baltistan emerged victorious, defeating Azad Jammu & Kashmir in the final.

In Blind Judo, Shumaila from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured the gold medal, Saba from Azad Jammu & Kashmir claimed silver and Zumra Rafeeq from Islamabad won the bronze.

Rashid Nisar from Punjab emerged as the champion in Braille Chess, while Aamir Ijaz from Punjab secured silver and Aneela Shahzadi from Punjab won bronze.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dominated the men's blind football category, while Punjab emerged triumphant in the women's division.

In Blind Archery, Waseem Khan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa claimed gold, Usama Hashmi from Azad Jammu & Kashmir secured silver and Usama Khan from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won bronze in the men's category.

In the women's category, Wajiha from Islamabad secured gold, Saba from Azad Jammu & Kashmir won silver, and Zainab from Sindh won bronze.

In Athletics, athletes across different categories showcased their speed and agility with notable performances from Adnan, Manan, Qandeel and Kiran.

In Men's B1 100 Meters, Adnan won gold, while Mohsin claimed silver and Mubashir earned bronze.

In Men's B2 200 Metres, Manan won Gold, Waseem silver and Usman bronze.

In women's B1 100 Metres, Qandeel claimed gold, Shumaila silver and Fatima bronze.

In Women's B2 100 Metres, Kiran won gold, Hira silver and Nimra bronze.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Salman Elahi, President of the BINAE Welfare Association expressed pride in the athletes' performances. "These athletes are an inspiration for us all. Their determination to excel in sports despite their challenges reflects the true spirit of resilience and hope," he remarked.

The PBSF Presiden Muhammad Waqas lauded the support of the sponsors and organizers in making the event a grand success. "The success of these games underscores the importance of continued support for adaptive sports. We aim to further expand the scope of these games to international competitions," he said.

Blind archer Waseem Khan said, “These games allow us to prove that disability is not inability. Competing with my peers motivates me to push my boundaries.”

Islamabad's Wajiha, who secured gold shared her excitement about representing her region. “Events like these not only help us showcase our talents but also foster unity among differently-abled individuals across the country,” he said.

The event concluded with a vibrant award distribution ceremony, recognizing the athletes’ hard work and dedication.