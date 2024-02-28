Open Menu

National Bodybuilding C'ship On Thursday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 28, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation (PBBF) has announced that Prime Minister National Bodybuilding Championship would be held on Thursday at Mehfil Theatre abbot road, Lahore.

According to President Pakistan bodybuilding federation Sheikh Farooq Iqbal, the championship contests include Mr. And Jr. Mr. Pakistan, Mr. And Jr. Mr. Punjab, Mr.

Super Lahore, Mr. Pakistan Fitness Physique , Mr. Pakistan Classic Physique, Mr. Pakistan Master and Mr. Pakistan Grand Master.

Athletes from all over Pakistan will participate in this championship, he said.

Mian Marghoob Ahmad (MPA), Waheed Alam khan (ex-MNA) and Majid Zahoor(ex-MPA) will be the chief guests for the event.

Meanwhile, Abdul Jawad would inaugurate the event as Chairman Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation.

